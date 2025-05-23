Borana Weaves IPO Allotment Status Today: GMP Strong, Listing on May 27

Surat-based synthetic fabric manufacturer Borana Weaves Ltd. has completed the allotment process for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) as of May 23, 2025, drawing attention from investors awaiting its stock market debut on May 27. The IPO, which closed on May 22, attracted exceptional interest across all investor categories, with the overall subscription tally reaching nearly 149 times.

Borona Weaves IPO: Capital allocation

Retail investors led the charge, subscribing 200.53 times, while non-institutional investors followed closely with 237.42 times. Even qualified institutional buyers—typically more reserved—joined the frenzy, subscribing 87.21 times.

Market observers attribute this high demand to Borana’s consistent operational performance, expansion plans, and favorable positioning in the synthetic textile value chain.

Borona Weaves IPO: Price Band

The IPO was priced in a band of Rs 205 to Rs 216 per share, with a minimum lot size of 69 shares per application. The offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue amounting to 67.08 lakh equity shares, enabling the company to raise a total of Rs 144.89 crore.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd acted as the lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar. Shares of the company are set to list on both the NSE and BSE, as per market watchers.

Borona Weaves IPO: GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Borana Weaves has been holding steady at Rs 40 per share, suggesting a likely listing price of around Rs 256. This implies an 18.5% gain over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 216, signaling investor optimism despite broader market volatility.

Borona Weaves IPO: What is next?

Allotted shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by May 26, with refunds to unallocated applicants scheduled for the same day. The listing, set for Tuesday, May 27, is expected to attract significant market attention given the positive signals from the grey market and robust demand during the subscription phase.

About the company