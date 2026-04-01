19 KG Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Gets Costlier; Delhi, Kolkata See Sharp Spike

BREAKING: Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices have been hiked significantly from April 1. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 195.50 more in Delhi and Rs 218 more in Kolkata, sources told ANI, with the revised rates taking immediate effect.

Post this sharp hike, the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi has climbed to Rs 2,078.50, according to state-run oil companies. The increase is set to impact hotels, restaurants, and small enterprises that depend heavily on commercial gas supplies.



The price revision comes amid a steep surge in global oil prices, triggered by the intensifying conflict between US-Israel and Iran in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply chains. This marks the second consecutive hike, after prices were raised by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

In big relief, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. A 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to retail at Rs 913 in Delhi, following the last increase of Rs 60 on March 7.

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