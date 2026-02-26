Updated 26 February 2026 at 20:53 IST
BREAKING: Anil Ambani Summoned By ED For Second Consecutive Day Amidst Rs 40,000 Crore Bank Fraud Probe
Anil Ambani Summoned By ED For Second Consecutive Day Amidst Rs 40,000 Crore Bank Fraud Probe
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Industrialist Anil Ambani has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning again tomorrow in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.
According to details accessed by investigating agencies, Ambani allegedly owes over ₹40,000 crore to 39 lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, Canara Bank and several other Indian banking and lending institutions.
The ED has attached Ambani’s Mumbai residence worth ₹3,716 crore in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Investigators claim that documents bearing Ambani’s personal signature show that he had taken responsibility for repaying certain loans. However, agencies allege that he later attempted to distance himself from direct liability.
Advertisement
Agencies have also accessed what is being described as an “Apple file,” which allegedly contains details of trusts set up by Ambani. As per the contents cited by investigators, these trusts named Ambani, his wife Tina Munim, and their two sons as beneficiaries. The trusts are said to control properties worth over ₹3,700 crore in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 20:50 IST