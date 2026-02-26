Anil Ambani Summoned By ED For Second Consecutive Day Amidst Rs 40,000 Crore Bank Fraud Probe

BREAKING: Industrialist Anil Ambani has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning again tomorrow in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

According to details accessed by investigating agencies, Ambani allegedly owes over ₹40,000 crore to 39 lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, Canara Bank and several other Indian banking and lending institutions.

The ED has attached Ambani’s Mumbai residence worth ₹3,716 crore in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigators claim that documents bearing Ambani’s personal signature show that he had taken responsibility for repaying certain loans. However, agencies allege that he later attempted to distance himself from direct liability.

Advertisement