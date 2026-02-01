BREAKING | Budget 2026: Big Thrust On Bio-Pharma, Rs 10,000-Crore Plan To Make India Global Manufacturing Hub

New Delhi: The Union Budget on Sunday unveiled a major push for the bio-pharmaceutical sector, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a comprehensive Bio Pharma Strategy for Health Advancement aimed at positioning India as a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub.

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said the government will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years to develop India’s bio-pharma manufacturing ecosystem. The initiative is designed to strengthen domestic capabilities, boost innovation and enhance India’s role in global supply chains.

As part of the plan, the Finance Minister proposed “Bio Pharma Shakti”, a dedicated outlay of Rs 5,000 crore over five years, to accelerate capacity building and support advanced manufacturing in the sector.

The Budget also announced the creation of a Bio Pharma Focus Network, which will be supported by three new specialised institutes to drive research, skill development and industry collaboration.

Highlighting the changing health landscape, Sitharaman said that India’s disease burden is increasingly shifting towards communicable diseases, underscoring the need for a strong and resilient bio-pharma ecosystem.

In a parallel move, the government said it will strengthen the drug control system by deploying specialised expertise, aimed at improving regulatory oversight and ensuring quality and safety standards.

