CNG Gets Costlier In Delhi: Rates Jump By Rs 2 Amid Nationwide Fuel Price Surge; To Now Cost Rs 83.09

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR have risen by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday (May 26), marking the fourth hike in a fortnight. Following this latest adjustment, the CNG rates in Delhi now stands at Rs 83.09 per kg, while commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad will pay Rs 91.70 per kg.

This latest increase follows previous price hikes of Rs 2 on May 15, followed by two separate increases of Rs 1 each on May 18 and May 23.

This marks the fourth increase in CNG prices since May 15. The recurring hikes reflect the decision by state-run oil companies to pass on the burden of elevated energy costs, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resulting volatility in global supply chains.

Current CNG Rates in Major Cities (per kg)

Delhi: ₹83.09

Noida, Ghaziabad, & Greater Noida: ₹91.70

Gurugram: ₹88.12

Ajmer: ₹92.44

Petrol, Diesel hike

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Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

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In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

What is the impact?

The back-to-back hikes in CNG, petrol, and diesel are set to raise transport and logistics costs, with potential knock-on effects on inflation. For households, the impact will be felt through higher commuting expenses and possible increases in prices of goods transported by road.