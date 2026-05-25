Fuel Prices Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days: Petrol Up by Rs 2.61, Diesel by Rs 2.71

New Delhi: Fuel prices in India have risen for the fourth time in ten days, with petrol and diesel rates hiked by Rs 2.61 and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively.

State-run oil marketing companies are implementing these phased increases to offset persistent revenue losses, as global crude oil prices remain elevated above $100 per barrel.

With this latest adjustment, the retail price of petrol in New Delhi has climbed to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel now stands at Rs 95.20 per litre.

The price spike persists as global crude rates remain high due to Middle East tensions and fears of supply shortages following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli airstrikes.

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Hike in metropolitan cities

As of May 25, 2026, fuel prices have surged across the four major metropolitan cities, with petrol and diesel seeing significant upward revisions.

Delhi: In Delhi, the retail selling price of petrol has increased by Rs 2.61 to reach Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel has risen by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

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Kolkata: In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 113.51 per litre following a hike of Rs 2.87, and diesel prices have climbed by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre.

Mumbai: The finacial capital saw petrol prices rise by Rs 2.72 to Rs 111.21 per litre, with diesel increasing by Rs 2.81 to hit Rs 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.77 per litre after a Rs 2..46 hike, and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.57 to reach Rs 99.55 per litre.

What Centre has said

The Centre has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and that India currently has adequate reserves to manage the ongoing global crisis.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently stated that prolonged high crude prices could significantly increase losses for oil marketing companies if retail prices are not revised periodically.