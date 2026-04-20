Global energy markets were thrown into a state of panic on Monday morning as Brent crude prices surged nearly 7%, hitting an intraday high of $96.88 per barrel. The price follows a weekend of military escalation in the Middle East that has effectively halted maritime traffic through the world’s most critical oil chokepoint.

As of 11:17 AM IST, the war risk premium has decoupled oil prices from traditional supply-demand fundamentals. Brent Crude is currently trading at $96.57, up from Friday’s close, while WTI Crude has jumped to $90.33. The shockwaves are being felt across global financial desks, with Dow futures tumbling over 450 points as traders price in a prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of the world's liquid petroleum.

US Seizure and Iranian Retaliation

The crisis reached a flashpoint on Sunday when US Central Command confirmed that its naval forces fired multiple rounds at and subsequently seized an Iranian-flagged container ship, the Touska, in the Gulf of Oman. The US alleged the vessel was attempting to breach an active naval blockade.

In immediate retaliation, Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard reasserted total control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Washington of "armed piracy." Tensions escalated further as reports emerged of Iranian gunboats firing on commercial tankers, including Indian-flagged vessels, attempting to transit the waterway.

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Impact on the Indian Economy

For India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude requirements, the $96 price tag poses a severe macroeconomic threat. A sustained stay above $95 could widen the Current Account Deficit (CAD) by billions and put immense pressure on the Rupee, which is already flirting with the 92.50 level.

While the Nifty 50 is currently being anchored by ICICI Bank’s strong Q4 earnings, oil-sensitive sectors like Aviation (ATF costs) and Paints (monomers) are seeing immediate margin compression. The Indian government has reportedly summoned the Iranian envoy to express deep concern over the safety of Indian ships in the region.

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