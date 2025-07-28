Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Rate, Key Details & Dates

The initial public offering (IPO) for Brigade Hotel Ventures opened for subscription on July 24 and will end on July 28, 2025.

The IPO has been receiving a healthy response from investors as the issue was subscribed 1.79 times on the third day of bidding for the issue, led by strong demand from retail as well as non-institutional investors.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Subscription Rate

On the third day of the IPO, the issue was subscribed for a total of 1.79 times.

On the second day, the retail portion was subscribed 4.61 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment recorded a 97% subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category saw bids for 8% of its allotted quota.

On the third day, the portion for retail investors was subscribed 5.71 times, while the segment for NIIs was subscribed for a total of 1.43 times and the portion for QIBs was subscribed 0.61 times.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Latest GMP

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP made high of Rs 19 on July 23, 2025, against a low of Rs 5 that was on July 28, 2025.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Key Details

Brigade Hotel Ventures is planning to raise Rs 759.60 crore through its IPO, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 8.44 crore equity shares. The issue has a lot size of 166 shares, with a minimum investment requirement of Rs 14,940 for retail investors.

The IPOs price band has been set between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per equity share. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and the shares are likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The book-running lead manager for the IPO is JM Financial Limited and Kfin Technologies is also appointed as the registrar for the issue.

The company is raising these funds in order to repay or prepay, either fully or partially, certain borrowings of both the company and its key subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited.