Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: GMP, Price Band, and Other Details That Investors Should Know

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, the hospitality subsidiary of real estate major Brigade Enterprises, is set to hit the capital markets with a Rs 759.6 crore initial public offering (IPO), opening for subscription on July 24 and closing on July 28. This will be a fresh issue only, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Price Band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 85–Rs 90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will value the company at approximately Rs 3,418 crore. Notably, Brigade Hotel Ventures has already raised ₹126 crore in a pre-IPO round from 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management, indicating strong institutional interest.



As of 4:30 PM on July 22, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO stood at ₹14.5. Based on the upper price band of Rs 90 per share, the IPO is expected to list at around Rs 104.5, implying a potential gain of approximately 16.11% per share, as per a market tracking website.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Share allocation

The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has allocated 75% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10% for retail investors. Additionally, Rs 30.38 crore worth of shares are reserved for existing shareholders of Brigade Enterprises, while Rs 7.6 crore has been earmarked for the company’s employees.

Anchor investor bidding will open on July 23, followed by allotment finalization on July 29. The company’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on or around July 31.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Utilisation of proceeds

Brigade Hotel Ventures plans to use Rs 468.1 crore to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings of both the company and its subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotels. Another Rs 107.5 crore will be used to acquire land parcels from its parent firm, Brigade Enterprises. The remaining funds will go towards strategic acquisitions, future expansion initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Financial Performance

In FY25, the company posted revenue of Rs 468.3 crore, up 16.6% year-on-year. However, net profit dipped 24% to Rs 23.7 crore due to increased operational expenses and interest costs.

About the company

Brigade Hotel Ventures operates a chain of nine hotels across South Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Kochi, and GIFT City, managing a total of 1,604 rooms. It operates under global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. Established in 2004, the company launched its first property—Grand Mercure Bangalore—in 2009. According to Horwath HTL data cited in the RHP, it is now the second-largest private hotel owner in South India affiliated with international chains.

