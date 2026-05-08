Shares of Britannia Industries Limited (INE216A01030) faced a steep sell-off on Friday, sliding 4.20% to ₹5,570.00. The market's "sweet tooth" for the FMCG major soured after the company signaled that biscuit prices may soon go up.

The stock opened with a gap down at ₹5,634.00, failing to sustain the momentum of its robust headline earnings.

Management Signals Price Hikes

MD and CEO Rakshit Hargave confirmed that the company has "initiated steps to mitigate potential implications" of rising inflation. With wheat and sugar prices remaining volatile, Britannia is moving away from the "volume-at-any-cost" strategy. Management indicated that price increases are on the table to protect margins, which stayed flat at 18.1% this quarter.

Motilal Oswal: "Neutral" on High Valuations

Brokerage giant Motilal Oswal (MOFSL) maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,800.

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While Britannia delivered on profit, MOFSL noted that the stock is trading at a high Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 57x.

Analysts at the firm highlighted that a "sudden moderation" in March volumes and the need for price hikes could slow down the recovery in rural markets, where consumers are most sensitive to price changes.

Q4 Results:

Net Profit: ₹678.34 crore (Up 21.1% YoY)

Revenue: ₹4,718.9 crore (Up 6.5% YoY)

Dividend: A record ₹90.50 per share was announced to appease shareholders.

West Asia Conflict

The company’s international business took a direct hit in March. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia conflict delayed shipments and increased freight costs. Management warned they remain "watchful" of these evolving global developments, which could further strain the supply chain in FY27.

Technical charts show Britannia is currently underperforming the FMCG sector. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. If the price fails to hold the ₹5,500 support level, market experts suggest it could test its 52-week low of ₹5,276.