Britannia, Varun Beverages Ltd Among Top FMCG Stocks; Key Industry Trends: Brokerage Report

According to the latest sales growth trends in India's food and beverages (F&B) sector, brokerage house JM Financial picked Britannia, and Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) among top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock picks.

Currently, the Q3FY26 growth expectations are set at "8.3% (vs. 6.9% in 2Q) for our Staples coverage (ex-ITC/VBL)," it noted.

For F&B players, the sales growth surge is likely to be in "double digits" year-on-year (YoY), while for HPC entities like "HUL, Colgate, and Dabur expected to see slower sales growth, however, Marico, GCPL, and Honasa are likely to report a much better performance on YoY basis," according to a brokerage note.

Will India's F&B Sector Emerge Profitable in Q3FY26?

On the profitability front, "margin pressure is expected to ease with softening of input costs, which,

along with a favourable base, will result in higher EBITDA growth (we estimate c.7% YoY in 3QFY26 vs. 2.5% in 2QFY26); TCPL, Britannia, Honasa, and GCPL could be key out performers."

Meanwhile, the management commentary on December/January trends will be key to determine the pace of volume recovery and overall earnings trajectory in the coming quarters.

However, the demand trends signal to a mixed bag for staples players. The residual impact of GST transition is likely to impact sales growth for HUL/Colgate, while the outlook remains stable to improving trends for Britannia, and Marico.

Which HPC Majors Will Record Double-Digit Growth In Q3FY26?

Within the HPC segment, we expect Marico, GCPL, and Honasa to outperform with high-single-digit to double-digit domestic volume growth YoY.

HUL, and Jyothy Labs are likely to see low-single-digit volume growth while Colgate is expected to underperform with low-single-digit volume decline.

Key Expectations From Top F&B Players In 2026