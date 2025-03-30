BSE Bonus Share: Asia's Oldest Stock Exchange Announces Free Shares; Check Ratio

BSE Bonus Shares Announcement: BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has announced much-awaited bonus shares for its shareholders. The company disclosed this in an exchange filing.

BSE (previously known as Bombay Stock Exchange) was established in 1875 and is Asia's first, oldest and fastest stock exchange in the world, with a speed of 6 microseconds. It is also one of India's top exchange groups which was listed on the NSE on February 3, 2017.

BSE Share Price Today

The BSE share price surged to Rs 5,438, up by 753.65 points (16.09%) from the previous close of 4,684.35. The stock opened at Rs 5,000 and rallied strongly during the trading session, reaching an intraday high of Rs 5,534.40 before settling nearer to its current level.

BSE Bonus Share Announcement Date

The company has announced bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means the shareholders will get two equity shares for each share they hold.

"Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) equity shares of Rs 2/- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of Rs 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders through Postal Ballot," the company said in exchange filings.

BSE Bonus Share Record Date

However, the company has not announced the record date for the bonus issue. The Company will inform the “Record Date” for determining the entitlement of the shareholders are to receive Bonus Shares in due course, the company said in press filings.

BSE Bonus Share History

It will be the second such corporate action. Previously, the BSE announced a 2:1 bonus share issue in March 2022, which meant that qualifying shareholders received two bonus shares for every holding.

BSE Q3 FY25 Results

Leading stock exchange BSE reported its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for three months ended December 2024. It posted a net profit of Rs 108.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from Rs 431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.