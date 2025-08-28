Updated 28 August 2025 at 16:11 IST
BSE Pre-Open Session for Index & Stock Futures from Dec 8: What Traders Need to Know
BSE will introduce a pre-open session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment from Dec 8, 2025. Testing begins Oct 6. The move aims to boost price discovery, reduce volatility, and align systems with the equity segment for smoother market operations
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will roll out a Pre-Open Session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment starting Monday, December 8, 2025, in line with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive aimed at improving trading convenience and strengthening risk monitoring.
The extension, BSE said, is designed to improve price discovery and enhance market efficiency during the early phase of trading. At present, the pre-open session is available only in the equity segment.
In its circular, the exchange clarified that no new changes will be required in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams, ensuring smooth operational continuity.
“The exchange already supports pre-open session trading in the equity segment; now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for pre-open session trading in the equity derivatives segment,” BSE said.
To ensure readiness, the exchange will open a testing phase from October 6, 2025 in its simulation environment. Trading members and technology vendors have been asked to update their front-end applications and participate in testing sessions for system compatibility and validation.
“Members and third-party front-end trading application vendors are requested to initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout,” the exchange added.
The features of the new pre-open session will mirror those in the equity segment, with message structures and field definitions aligned across both verticals. This unified approach is expected to minimize adaptation efforts for market participants while maintaining consistency in trading workflows.
Earlier, SEBI was consider placing stricter limits on positions in index derivatives in the Indian market. The markets regulator was looking at the rules on equity derivatives after the regulator temporarily banned U.S. high frequency trading firm Jane Street from the Indian markets saying some of its trading strategies were manipulative and left retail investors with losses.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 16:11 IST