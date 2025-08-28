BSE Pre-Open Session for Index & Stock Futures from Dec 8: What Traders Need to Know

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will roll out a Pre-Open Session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment starting Monday, December 8, 2025, in line with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive aimed at improving trading convenience and strengthening risk monitoring.

The extension, BSE said, is designed to improve price discovery and enhance market efficiency during the early phase of trading. At present, the pre-open session is available only in the equity segment.

In its circular, the exchange clarified that no new changes will be required in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams, ensuring smooth operational continuity.

“The exchange already supports pre-open session trading in the equity segment; now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for pre-open session trading in the equity derivatives segment,” BSE said.

To ensure readiness, the exchange will open a testing phase from October 6, 2025 in its simulation environment. Trading members and technology vendors have been asked to update their front-end applications and participate in testing sessions for system compatibility and validation.

“Members and third-party front-end trading application vendors are requested to initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout,” the exchange added.

The features of the new pre-open session will mirror those in the equity segment, with message structures and field definitions aligned across both verticals. This unified approach is expected to minimize adaptation efforts for market participants while maintaining consistency in trading workflows.