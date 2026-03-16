BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Recover After Early Slide Toward 23K Amid Volatile Trade

It has been a volatile morning on Dalal Street, with benchmark indices attempting a recovery after slipping sharply in early trade on Monday, March 16, 2026. After briefly sliding toward the 23,000 mark, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex bounced back into positive territory as investors stepped in to buy beaten-down stocks.

As of 11:24 am IST, the broader market showed signs of stabilization despite lingering volatility.

BSE Sensex: 74,899.76, up 342.02 points (+0.46%)

Nifty 50: 23,240.95, up 88.55 points (+0.38%)

The rebound came after value hunters stepped in following the sharp correction seen in the previous session.

Stocks Leading the Recovery

Several heavyweight stocks helped lift the market from its intraday lows.

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UltraTech Cement surged nearly 3.6%, emerging as the top gainer on the index.

Tata Steel climbed about 1.6% as metal stocks saw renewed buying interest.

Banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and State Bank of India also gained as investors bought the dip after last week’s sharp correction.

Tejas Networks surged between 5% and 9% in active morning trade.

Stocks Under Pressure

Despite the recovery in benchmark indices, several stocks and sectors remained under pressure.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro continued to face selling pressure following weakness in the previous session.

Oil and gas stocks including Reliance Industries and ONGC remained volatile as global crude prices stayed elevated.

JK Lakshmi Cement slipped around 1.96%, even after being declared the preferred bidder for a new mining block.

Geopolitical Tensions Driving Volatility

Market volatility is largely being driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude oil prices above $104 per barrel, weighing on investor sentiment.

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