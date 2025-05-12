BSE Share Price Surges 7% To 52-Week High — Here's What Sparked the Rally

Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) soared nearly 7% on Monday to hit an all-time high of Rs 7,047 on the NSE, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and a blockbuster March quarter performance.

BSE Share Price Today

At 12:12 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 6,903, up 331 pts or 5.04%, with its market capitalisation touching Rs 93,450.3 crore.



Ceasefire Truce Lifts Investor Sentiment

The surge in BSE’s stock price comes on the back of a temporary "pause" in hostilities between India and Pakistan, announced over the weekend. This development helped improve investor confidence after days of volatility stemming from escalating cross-border conflict.



The ceasefire, which held through Sunday after intense overnight clashes, came as a relief to markets. The current conflict—the most severe in nearly 30 years—erupted last Wednesday after India launched strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people.



Despite Monday’s rally, market watchers caution that gains could be short-lived if tensions escalate again.

Indian Markets Open Higher

The broader Indian equity market mirrored the positive sentiment. The Sensex opened 1,787.69 points (2.25%) higher at 81,242.16, and the Nifty50 jumped 547.45 points (2.28%) to 24,555.45.



Over 2,300 stocks advanced in early trade, reflecting strong market breadth. Top gainers included Jio Financial, Shriram Finance, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, and L&T. Cipla was the only Nifty component in the red.



Read More

SBI, HDFC, ICICI & Other Bank Stocks Rally After Rs 12,800 Cr Stake Sale

BSE Q4 Results FY25

Adding to the cheer, BSE reported a 362% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 494 crore for Q4 FY25, driven by higher trading volumes and operational efficiencies. Revenue from operations rose 75% YoY to Rs 847 crore.





BSE Dividend FY25