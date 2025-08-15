BSNL's Expansion Move! PSU Telecom Operator Launches 4G Network In Delhi

BSNL 4G Network Launch: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday, August 15, 2025, soft launched 4G network in the national capital.

The 4G services will be available to users via a partner's network access arrangement, the company said in an official statement.

"The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs. This approach complements BSNL's nationwide 4G build under its indigenous rollout programme," the New-Delhi headquartered telecom PSU said.

As a direct result of BSNL's Independance Day announcement, the customers of this central public sector undertaking (PSU) will receive instant 4G connectivity across Delhi on supported handsets. BSNL customers can also get SIM and eKYC done at BSNL, and MTNL service centres and authorised retailers.

BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi said, "Starting today, new BSNL customers in Delhi can switch on dependable BSNL 4G for voice and high-speed data. We're using the 4G-as-a-service model to ensure citywide coverage immediately, while building parrallely our own indigenous network."

The company rolled out 4G services with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore last year. It has installed 1 lakh mobile towers for 4G services. IT firm TCS and a C-DoT-led consortium had bagged the majority of the Rs 25,000-crore project for the supply of telecom gear to BSNL.