Published 18:29 IST, July 29th 2024

Budget 2024 highlights and key announcements: Here is what the industry has to say

The Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on the four key pillars of society: The underprivileged, women, youth and farmers. From job creation to increased allocation, the budget clearly reflected the government’s ambitious vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.