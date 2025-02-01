Budget 2025: How Common Man Will Benefit | Big Announcements

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided a big relief to the middle class exempting those with Rs 12 Lakh Per Annum income from income tax and also announced slab wise relief in taxes, as she presented her 8th consecutive union budget. Though the reduction in income tax remained the popular announcement from her budget speech, Sitharaman focussed on infrastructure building, defence, MSMEs, education, women and youth with a host of announcements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP - NDA leaders welcomed the budget saying it's an aspirational one which will fulfill dreams of every Indian. Let's breakdown Sitharaman's budget speech to know more about how common man will benefit from the latest union budget.