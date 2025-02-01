sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Biggest Tax Relief Ever | Budget 2025 | US Plane Crash | Champions Trophy | Trump's Tariff Threat |

Published 18:59 IST, February 1st 2025

Budget 2025: IB Gets Rs 3,893.35 Crore, Allocation For NATGRID Slashed by 36%

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Budget 2025: Key Announcements for Sports
The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore | Image: X

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has received Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, a nominal cut of Rs 72.80 crore as compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25.

The IB, responsible for intelligence gathering, counter intelligence and counter espionage operations in the country, was allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore in 2024-25 and it was revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore, the Budget document said.

It said the provision of Rs 3,893.35 crore for 2025-26 is for meeting the administrative expenses of the IB.

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore, a massive cut of Rs 89.49 crore (around 36 per cent) from Rs 247.72 crore in 2024-25.

The NATGRID aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It also intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats, the Budget document said. 

Updated 18:59 IST, February 1st 2025