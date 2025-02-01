Budget 2025: Industry and Market Reactions on Budget Day

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins her Budget Speech for the Financial Year 2023-24. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "In this Budget, the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focussing on the poor, youth, farmers and women."

On Budget Day, the market reactions swiftly follow the Budget announcements. However, historical statistics show that the market's response to the Budget typically fades within a few days."

Whether you are just beginning to trade or are an experienced trader, chances are high that you are keenly observing how the stock market is behaving after the Union Budget, which was presented today on February 1, 2025.

Over the past two decades, it has been observed that traders begin entering the stock market approximately 7-8 days after Budget Day. It takes about a week for traders to fully grasp the budget's impact. Therefore, they significantly increase their buying only after this initial period following the budget announcement.