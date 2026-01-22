Budget 2026: Experts Call for Preventive Healthcare Push Beyond Infrastructure Spend

For Union Budget 2026–27, Healthcare experts are urging policymakers to pivot spending toward prevention | Image: Unsplash

India enters the Union Budget 2026–27 cycle with a healthcare system under dual pressure: rising disease burden and limited public spending headroom. Government health expenditure remains below 2% of GDP, compared with the 2.5% target set under the National Health Policy, while out-of-pocket spending continues to account for over 45% of total healthcare costs, among the highest globally.

Oral Cancer, A High-incidence, Low-screening Crisis

Oral cancer represents one of India’s most severe but under-addressed public health challenges. According to global cancer datasets, India contributes nearly 30% of worldwide oral cancer cases, with incidence rates significantly higher among men due to tobacco and areca nut consumption. Despite this, organised oral cancer screening remains limited, particularly outside urban centres.

Highlighting this gap, Dr. Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, said:

“As India looks ahead to Union Budget 2026, one critical gap in healthcare planning continues to go unaddressed: oral health still does not feature as a dedicated priority within the national budget.” He added, “Oral cancer is the most common cancer among Indian men, with India accounting for nearly one-third of global oral cancer cases.”

Late-stage diagnosis significantly worsens outcomes, with five-year survival rates dropping sharply when detection occurs beyond Stage II, underscoring the cost-effectiveness of early screening interventions.

Women’s Cancer Strain District-level Capacity

Gynaecological cancers account for a substantial share of cancer-related morbidity among Indian women, yet structured screening coverage remains uneven. National surveys indicate that less than one-third of eligible women have ever undergone cervical or breast cancer screening, contributing to late-stage presentation.

“For Union Budget 2026–27, there must be a stronger push toward early detection, affordable diagnostics, and district-ready treatment pathways for gynaecological cancers,” said Dr. Kanika Batra Modi, Director and Clinical Lead, Gynaecological Oncology, Max Saket.

She noted that “late-stage presentation and high out-of-pocket diagnostic costs continue to impact outcomes,” calling for subsidised diagnostics and workforce expansion to support district hospitals.

Making Fertility Care Accessible

With healthcare allocations already expanding year-on-year to strengthen infrastructure, medical education, and universal coverage, experts think there is a strong case for targeted incentives for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) like IVF.

“Subsidies or tax relief for fertility treatments, inclusion of multiple IVF cycles under public health schemes or insurance, and enhanced funding for training and research in reproductive medicine to ensure quality outcomes nationwide.” Dr Sheetal Jindal, Senior Consultant, Director, Medical Genetics Program, Jindal IVF, Chandigarh

Digital Healthcare Grows, Cybersecurity Lags

India’s hospital sector is undergoing rapid digitisation, driven by electronic health records, AI-assisted diagnostics, and connected care platforms. However, healthcare remains among the top five most targeted sectors for cyberattacks globally, with breaches increasing sharply over the past three years.

“As hospitals increasingly deploy HIS-EHR platforms, AI-driven diagnostics, and connected care solutions, cybersecurity and data protection must become a core pillar of healthcare policy,” said Surjeet Thakur, Founder and CEO, TrioTree Technologies.

He noted that hospitals are increasing cybersecurity allocations from “nearly 8–10% of IT budgets today to an estimated 12–15% by 2027,” reflecting rising risks and compliance demands.

Access To Institutional Credit For MSMEs And Distributors

Healthcare experts are also hoping that the budget focuses on expanding access to institutional credit for MSMEs and distributors by supporting credit guarantee schemes and formalising digital credit data sharing frameworks. “Measures that incentivise fintech solutions leveraging real-time transaction data and alternative credit scoring will help small retailers and distributors access timely working capital,” said Mannuri Vamshi Krishna, Founder & CEO of MedScore. Providing regulatory clarity and tax incentives for technology adoption in sector-specific credit risk platforms will enable innovations to scale efficiently. “Strengthening digital financial infrastructure across tier-2 and tier-3 markets will improve supply chain resilience, reduce defaults, and ultimately ensure better access to essential healthcare products for consumers,” adds Krishna.

Nutrition As A Long-term Health Cost Reducer

Malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies continue to affect productivity and health outcomes. National nutrition surveys show that over 50% of women and children suffer from anaemia, while deficiencies in iron, zinc, and vitamin A remain widespread despite adequate calorie availability.

“Today, we don’t suffer from a lack of food. We suffer from a lack of nutrients in our food,” said Prateek Rastogi, Co-Founder and CEO, Better Nutrition.