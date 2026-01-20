Updated 20 January 2026 at 13:12 IST
Budget 2026: Is Joint Taxation for Married Couples on the Table?
Ahead of Budget 2026, discussions have resurfaced around the possibility of introducing joint taxation for married couples as a form of household-level tax relief. While India currently follows an individual-based tax system, economists and tax experts argue that joint assessment could help ease the tax burden on single-income families and improve equity. The proposal, if considered, would mark a significant shift in personal income tax policy.
As the government prepares the groundwork for Budget 2026, one idea gaining renewed attention is the possibility of joint taxation for married couples. This system allows spouses to combine incomes and be taxed as a single unit.
India currently follows an individual-based taxation framework, under which each taxpayer is assessed separately, irrespective of marital status. While this model simplifies administration, it has long been criticised for overlooking household income dynamics, particularly in families with a single earning member.
How The Current System Works?
Currently, married individuals are taxed separately under the new tax regime, which has become the default system following successive budget reforms. Income slabs, deductions, and rebates apply on a per-person basis, with limited scope for income sharing except through specific exemptions or asset ownership structures.
As a result, a household with one earning member often faces a higher effective tax burden compared to a dual-income household with the same total income split between two earners.
What Joint Taxation Would Change?
Under a joint taxation system, the combined income of spouses would be assessed together, either by:
- Splitting total income equally between spouses for tax calculation, or
- Applying a higher basic exemption limit and wider slabs at the household level
For example, a household earning ₹20 lakh annually through a single earner could potentially be taxed more favourably if income is split across two individuals or assessed under a broader joint slab.
Several countries, including the United States (optional), Germany, and France, offer some form of joint or family-based taxation, often to support households with dependent spouses or children.
Why The Idea Is Gaining Traction Now?
First, the new tax regime’s limited deductions have reduced avenues for tax planning, increasing pressure on middle-income households.
Secondly, data from income tax filings show a rise in single-income urban households, particularly where one spouse exits the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities.
Third, the government has repeatedly stated its intent to make taxation more equitable and consumption-supportive, especially amid uneven income growth.
Joint taxation is being viewed as one possible tool to address these concerns without raising exemption thresholds across the board.
