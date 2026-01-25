Union Budget 2026 To Q3 Results: Key Triggers For Stock Market Next Week

Dalal Street remained sentiments remained cautious as a result of global trade risks and foreign investor selling.

On January 24, both benchmark indices slipped into trading in red after registering gains of nearly around half a percent in the previous session.

The Sensex declined 0.94% to end at 81,537.70 level, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.95%, to close at 25,048.65.

Ahead of the union budget 2026, geopolitical tensions and a mixed bag of Q3 earnings have impacted the market sentiment. Have a look at the top 5 triggers for the Indian stock market next week.

Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, which will be the key factor to drive the Indian stock market this week.

US Federal Meet

The US Federal Meeting is scheduled for this week from January 27 to January 28. According to market experts, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday.

Q3 Results 2026

The market is now headed towards the third week of earnings season for FY26. Major firm functioning across key sectors like L&T, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, GAIL, and NTPC are among the companies to declare their Q3 results FY26 next week.

India-US Trade Pact

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism about inking a “good trade deal”, while also describing PM Modi as a "fantastic leader” and a close friend.

Geopolitical Risks

According to Reuters, the US President said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with NATO granting the United States permanent and unrestricted access to Greenland. However, the specifics of any such deal remain unclear. The report also noted that Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said he lacked clarity on several aspects of the arrangement.

This uncertainty surrounding the purported US–NATO Greenland agreement continues to weigh on market sentiment.

Gold and Silver prices

Gold prices are nearing the $5,000/ounce mark as geopolitical tensions and fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence triggered a surge in the price of this save haven asset.

Bullion touched a new peak above $4,967 on Friday and was heading for a weekly gain of nearly 8%, helped by a softer dollar.