Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Semiconductor Mission 2.0 With Boosted ₹40,000 Crore Outlay

Union Budget 2026: In her ninth speech presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Semiconductor Mission 2.0, which builds on the success of the first generation to grow the country into a manufacturing hub for chips. Sitharaman has proposed an outlay of ₹40,000 crore for the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to “capitalise on this momentum," allowing the industry to move beyond the nascent stage of establishing fabrication units to production of materials.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Sunday, the Finance Minister said the ISM 2.0 will aim to deepen the layers of the semiconductor ecosystem, enabling stakeholders to fortify supply chains. This means streamlining the procurement of raw materials for fabrication units in India by solidifying supply chains with the global network. In addition to this, Sitharaman also encouraged designing Intellectual Property (IP) in the sector.

The Finance Minister also increased the allocation designated for electronics manufacturing to ₹40,000 crore as part of the government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Developing story…