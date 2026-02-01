Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Proposes 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors To Boost Inter-City Travel

New Delhi: In a significant leap for India’s infrastructure landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the development of seven high-speed rail (HSR) corridors during the Union Budget 2026 presentation.

Termed as "Growth Connectors," these corridors are designed to revolutionise inter-city travel and stimulate economic activity across the nation’s most vital industrial and cultural hubs.

The announcement marks a decisive shift from traditional rail upgrades to a futuristic, high-velocity network aimed at positioning India as a global leader in modern transportation.

The Seven Strategic Routes

These are aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting economic expansion. The proposed corridors bridge key urban centres across Western, Southern, Northern, and Eastern India. The list includes:

1. Mumbai–Pune

Reducing the travel time between India’s financial capital and its neighbouring IT hub to under 90 minutes.

2. Pune–Hyderabad

Connecting the manufacturing belt of Maharashtra with Telangana's tech ecosystem.

3. Hyderabad–Bengaluru & Hyderabad–Chennai

Creating a "Golden Triangle" of connectivity in the South.

4. Chennai–Bengaluru

Linking two of the country's most significant industrial and electronics manufacturing centres.

5. Delhi–Varanasi

A high-speed link connecting the national capital to the heart of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

6. Varanasi–Siliguri

A strategic eastern connector aimed at enhancing access to the North East.

According to the finance minister, the corridors are designed to strengthen connectivity across western, southern, and eastern India, while also linking technology hubs with manufacturing centres and major population clusters.

Sustainability and Innovation

Aligned with India’s "Net Zero" commitments, these bullet train corridors are envisioned as an eco-friendly mode of mass transit.

The project is expected to see significant private sector participation through innovative financing models, alongside the continued rollout of Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system, to ensure world-class safety.