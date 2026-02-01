Union Budget 2026: Four States To Have Rare Earth Corridors, Says Finance Minister

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced rare earths package for Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during her speech presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.

The scheme for rare earth permanent magnets was launched in 2025 November. “We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated rare earth corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing. To enhance domestic chemical production and reduce import dependency, we will launch a scheme to support states in establishing three dedicated chemical arks through challenge route on a cluster-based plug-and-play model,” the Finance Minister said.

