RBI Scraps Paytm Payments Bank Licence; Is Your Money Safe? Here is a Step-by-Step Refund Guide
The RBI has revoked PPBL's licence under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. While the bank is now prohibited from conducting any banking business, both the RBI and Paytm have confirmed that the bank possesses sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors. Users with balances in savings accounts, wallets, FASTags, or NCMC cards will be refunded through a court-monitored winding-up process.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The RBI has revoked PPBL's licence under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. While the bank is now prohibited from conducting any banking business, both the RBI and Paytm have confirmed that the bank possesses sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors. Users with balances in savings accounts, wallets, FASTags, or NCMC cards will be refunded through a court-monitored winding-up process.
Is Your Money Safe?
Yes. According to the RBI’s official press release, Paytm Payments Bank has "enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability."
- Savings/Current Accounts: Your principal amount is secure.
- Wallets & FASTags: Balances are fully backed and will be accessible via the refund mechanism.
- Paytm App Services: Services like UPI, Soundbox, and QR codes (linked to other banks) remain unaffected as they operate independently of the Payments Bank entity.
Step-by-Step Refund Guide for Users
- Stop New Deposits: Effective immediately, do not attempt to add money to your PPBL account or wallet. The bank is legally barred from accepting fresh credits.
- Verify Your Balance: Take a screenshot or download your latest statement from the Paytm app for your records.
- Await Court Appointed Liquidator: The RBI is approaching the High Court to appoint a liquidator. This official will oversee the distribution of funds.
- Update Alternative Bank Details: Ensure you have a non-Paytm bank account ready. Once the refund portal or process is announced by the liquidator, you will likely need to provide these details for a direct transfer.
- Check for Official Communication: Watch for direct emails or SMS from "Paytm Payments Bank" or the RBI. Do not click on third-party links claiming to offer "instant refunds" to avoid scams.