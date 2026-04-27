Updated 27 April 2026 at 15:55 IST RBI Scraps Paytm Payments Bank Licence; Is Your Money Safe? Here is a Step-by-Step Refund Guide The RBI has revoked PPBL's licence under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. While the bank is now prohibited from conducting any banking business, both the RBI and Paytm have confirmed that the bank possesses sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors. Users with balances in savings accounts, wallets, FASTags, or NCMC cards will be refunded through a court-monitored winding-up process.