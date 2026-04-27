India and New Zealand have concluded a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), thus signaling a major strategic milestone in India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region. Launched on March 16, 2025, and concluded in record time, the agreement aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A central pillar of this partnership is that New Zealand will facilitate USD 20 billion in investments into India over the next 15 years. This capital influx is specifically designed to support India’s Make in India vision, targeting sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, services, and innovation.

100% Duty-Free Market Access

The agreement delivers immediate competitive advantages for the Indian industry by eliminating tariffs on 100% of New Zealand's tariff lines.

Export Boost: This zero-duty access directly supports labor-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, engineering goods, and automobiles.

Manufacturing Inputs: India has secured duty-free access to critical manufacturing inputs, including wooden logs, coking coal, and metal scrap.

Pharma & Medical Devices: The deal fast-tracks regulatory access for Indian pharmaceuticals. It will enable the acceptance of inspection reports from comparable global regulators, reducing duplicative inspections and compliance costs.

Professional Mobility

The FTA establishes a future-ready mobility framework, positioning India as a key supplier of global talent.

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Professional Visas: A new Temporary Employment Entry pathway provides a dedicated quota for 5,000 Indian professionals at any given time. This covers high-demand sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering, as well as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, and Indian chefs.

Student Rights: With no numerical caps, Indian students gain enhanced post-study work rights. STEM Bachelor's and Master's graduates can work for up to 3 years, while Doctoral scholars are granted up to 4 years.

Youth Exchange: The pact includes 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to strengthen people-to-people ties further.

Indian Farmers

To ensure the protection of domestic producers, the FTA contains strict exclusions and safeguards:

Sensitive Sectors: Market access explicitly excludes dairy, milk, cream, cheese, yoghurts, sugar, edible oils, onions, and spices.

Agricultural Productivity: Rather than just trade, the deal focuses on "Productivity Partnerships" through Centres of Excellence for apples, kiwifruit, and honey. These partnerships aim to boost Indian farmers' incomes through technology transfer and research collaboration.

Market Safeguards: Cooperation in these areas is paired with restricted market access linked to quotas and minimum import prices for NZ produce.

India has secured services offer, covering 118 sectors and including Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) commitments in 139 sub-sectors. Key areas include IT-enabled services, professional services, construction, and tourism, opening substantial new high-skill employment opportunities.

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