RBI Announces ₹14,500 Crore State Bond Auction on April 28; UP, MP, and Bihar Among Key Issuers

According to the central bank release, several states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will participate in this issuance, offering securities across a range of maturities. These include both fresh issuances and re-issuances of existing securities, with tenors ranging from 3 to 23 years. Some securities will be auctioned based on yield, while others--primarily re-issued securities--will be auctioned based on price.



The auction will be conducted electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution, E-Kuber. Both competitive and non-competitive bids must be submitted on the same day. The bidding window for competitive participants is from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while non-competitive bidders can submit their bids between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM. Under the non-competitive bidding facility, up to 10% of the notified amount of each security is reserved for eligible individuals and institutions, subject to a cap of 1% per bidder per security. Retail investors can access this facility through the RBI Retail Direct platform.

Participants are required to quote yields or prices up to two decimal places. Multiple bids at varying yields or prices are permitted; however, the total bid amount for each state must not exceed the notified amount. The RBI will determine the cut-off yield or price for each security, which will guide the allocation. Securities will be issued in a minimum denomination of Rs 10,000 and in multiples thereof.