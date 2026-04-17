The Indian Rupee showed strong upward momentum on Friday, appreciating by 28 paise to reach 92.86 against the US Dollar in early deals. The currency's strength comes at a time when global investors are pivoting back to riskier assets. This is encouraged by a visible de-escalation of geopolitical friction in the Middle East.

The domestic unit opened at 92.93 before quickly scaling to its high of 92.86. Forex traders noted that the surge was supported by a combination of dollar selling by exporters and a general retreat in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which slipped slightly to 98.07.

The driving force behind the Rupee’s rally is the shifting geopolitical landscape. With US President Donald Trump signaling progress in US-Iran peace negotiations and a localized 10-day ceasefire taking effect, the war premium on the dollar has begun to evaporate. This diplomatic thaw has sent Brent Crude prices sliding by 1.16% to $98.24 per barrel. This level reduces India’s massive energy import bill and provides a natural hedge for the Rupee.

Market Synergy

The Rupee’s 28-paise jump coincided with a positive trend in the domestic equity markets. By 10:30 AM, the BSE Sensex rose by 176.08 points to 78,164.76, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 33.90 points to trade at 24,232.60. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) also turned net buyers in the previous session, pumping in ₹382.36 crore, which has helped stabilize the demand-supply dynamics for the greenback in the local interbank market.