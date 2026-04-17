Should You Sell? Wipro Shares Hit 4% Lower Circuit as Analysts Warn of 'Negative Growth' Ahead

Shares of IT services giant Wipro Ltd plummeted in mid-morning trade on Friday, as the market reacted to a disappointing growth outlook that shadowed a multi-billion-dollar buyback announcement. Despite a resilient margin performance, the company’s forecast of potential revenue de-growth in the coming quarter sent investors scrambling for the exit.

As of 11:50 AM IST, Wipro was trading at ₹204.50 on NSE, down by ₹5.76 or 2.74%. Earlier in the session, the stock hit an intraday low of ₹202.50, which was nearly a 4% drop from Thursday’s close of ₹210.26.

Buyback vs. Reality

Wipro’s Board approved a share buyback of up to ₹15,000 crore at a price of ₹250 per share, hence a 19% premium. However, this failed to cheer the Street against a backdrop of bleak forward-looking statements.

For the Q1 FY27 (June 2026) quarter, Wipro guided for IT services revenue in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-) 2.0% to 0.0% in constant currency terms. New CEO Srini Pallia said that this "softness" is due to a specific client issue in the Americas and delayed ramp-ups. He also noted that FY26 now marks the third consecutive year of negative growth for the firm.

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Analysts Flag 'Complacency' and 'Leakage'

Top global investment firms issued cautious notes, with several cutting their target prices:

CLSA: Issued a "Sell" rating, citing "more negatives than positives." The brokerage flagged continued revenue leakage and slowing momentum in the critical BFSI vertical.

Morgan Stanley: Noted that both Q4 organic growth and Q1 guidance fell short of expectations. It expects Wipro to continue trading at a valuation discount relative to peers like TCS and Infosys.

Goldman Sachs: Flagged a "fourth consecutive year of revenue decline" and cut earnings estimates. It pointed to a sharper-than-expected contraction in the core business.

JPMorgan: Described the quarter as a “mixed bag." It warned that the 17.3% margin was supported by one-off provision write-backs, which may not be sustainable.

Q4 Financials

Wipro reported a 1.9% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹3,502 crore for the March quarter. While gross revenue rose 7.7% YoY to ₹24,236 crore, it was a "miss" compared to street estimates. The company’s voluntary attrition rate stood at 13.8%, showing signs of stabilization, but the lack of revenue momentum remains the primary concern for institutional investors.

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