SEBI 2.0: Madhabi Puri Buch Unveils Tech Platforms To Overhaul Market Oversight And Security

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accelerated its transition into a tech-led regulator with the launch of three sophisticated IT platforms. Spearheaded by Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the "SEBI 2.0" initiative aims to replace manual processes with digital architecture.

The new suite, comprising SUPCOMS, an e-adjudication portal, and C-SAC, is designed to enhance market transparency and fortify the cybersecurity of India's financial ecosystem.

SUPCOMS

SUPCOMS (Streamlined Unified Platform for Communication and Oversight) will now function as the definitive gateway for all interactions between the regulator and market intermediaries. The platform eliminates the fragmented nature of email-based compliance, thus providing a unified dashboard for all regulatory filings and query resolutions.

By centralizing communication, SEBI aims to slash turnaround times for approvals and create an immutable digital trail for audit purposes.

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E-Adjudication

The e-adjudication portal represents a significant shift in SEBI’s quasi-judicial functions. The platform enables the end-to-end digitalization of legal proceedings. Market participants can now receive formal notices, electronically submit evidence, and participate in virtual hearings through a secure interface.

This automation is expected to mitigate procedural delays and expedite the resolution of enforcement actions. This ensures a more responsive legal framework for the securities market.

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C-SAC

To counter the rising digital threats, SEBI introduced C-SAC (Cybersecurity Supervision and Audit Compliance). This platform utilizes AI to monitor the cybersecurity posture of stockbrokers and clearing houses.

C-SAC automates the analysis of cyber-audit reports. This allows the regulator to proactively identify systemic vulnerabilities and non-compliance. Thus, it ensures that market infrastructure remains resilient against real-time global cyber threats.

By automating routine administrative tasks, the regulator can redirect its core resources toward high-level investigative and developmental mandates.