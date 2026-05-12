Rs 10,00,000 Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out; Sensex Suffocates Under 1,500-Point Sell-Off

It was a "Black Tuesday" for Indian investors as a wave of panic selling swept across Dalal Street. In a single session, over Rs 10,00,000 crore of investor wealth was wiped out as the benchmark Sensex crashed by more than 1,500 points.

The bloodbath was triggered by worsening geopolitical tensions and a fresh surge in energy prices. The total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies tumbled from approximately Rs 467 lakh crore to Rs 456.9 lakh crore by the afternoon trade.

Rs 10 Lakh Crore Evaporated

At its intraday low, the Sensex shed nearly 1,500 points, while the Nifty 50 struggled to hold the 23,500 mark.

This is one of the sharpest single-day wealth erosions in recent history. The fear factor returned to the market after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Middle East ceasefire is on "life support," hence sparking fears that a major military escalation is imminent.

Advertisement

Total Damage Since the War Began

The cumulative damage since the West Asia conflict erupted in late February 2026 is even more severe.

Since the war began on February 28, the BSE Sensex has tumbled over 13%. Tracking this fall, Dalal Street investors have lost Rs 62 lakh crore in total wealth over the past ten weeks. High crude oil prices, which have consistently stayed above $100 per barrel, and a record-low Rupee at 95.32 have created a storm for Indian equities.

Advertisement

Brokerages Warn

Domestic brokerages are now sounding the alarm. A recent report by JM Financial Institutional Securities suggests that the market is reacting to "signalling" from the government regarding future measures.

The brokerage noted that if supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz continue, India’s GDP growth could moderate to 6-6.5%. They warned that the market is currently pricing in the "worst-case scenario" of higher inflation and a deteriorating current account deficit.

Sectoral Carnage

The sell-off was broad-based, with no sector spared from the carnage:

Banking: The Nifty Bank fell over 1% as investors feared rising NPAs due to inflationary pressure.

IT Stocks: Heavyweights like TCS and Infosys were battered by FII outflows.

Reliance Industries: The energy giant saw a significant dip as volatile oil prices clouded the outlook for refinery margins.

FII Exodus

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been relentless sellers. In March 2026 alone, FIIs pulled out over Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian stocks, making it the worst monthly outflow in history. Today’s crash suggests that the exodus is continuing as global capital seeks the safety of the U.S. Dollar.