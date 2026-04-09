Morgan Stanley has projected a massive rally for Indian equities, setting a base-case target for the BSE Sensex at 95,000 by December 2026. This target is a 22% upside from the current market levels, which is underpinned by domestic recovery and corporate earnings.

In its latest report, Ridham Desai, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley India, noted that the Indian market is entering a "macro-led trade" phase. The brokerage expects Sensex earnings to compound at a 17% annual rate through FY28. This will be supported by government policy pivots and a resurgence in domestic demand.

The bullish outlook comes at a time when Indian valuations have turned favorable relative to bonds for the first time in nearly five years. Morgan Stanley’s base-case P/E multiple is set at 23.5x,. This is slightly above the long-term average, thus reflecting confidence in India's superior growth profile compared to other emerging markets. "We are seeing a 'sharp turn' in earnings growth," the report noted. "Multiple macro indicators that historically lead equity returns, including a steepening yield curve and rising money multiplier, have now swung into positive territory."

Bull vs. Bear Scenarios

While the 95,000 mark is the base expectation, the brokerage outlined two alternative paths:

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The Bull Case (1,07,000): If global oil prices drop below $60/barrel and government reflation efforts exceed expectations, the Sensex could surge by over 35%.

The Bear Case (76,000): If the Middle East conflict escalates further, leading to higher oil prices, or if the RBI tightens policy aggressively, the index could face a 10-15% correction.

Where to Invest?

Morgan Stanley remains "Overweight" on domestic cyclicals, thus advising investors to pivot toward sectors that benefit from internal growth rather than global exports.

Financials: Favored due to strengthened bank balance sheets and a credit boom.

Consumer Discretionary: Expected to gain from a revival in mass consumption and household financialization.

Industrials: A key beneficiary of the government's sustained 3.1% GDP allocation toward capital expenditure (Capex).

The report concluded that with foreign portfolio investor (FPI) positioning at "historic lows," any rotation of global funds back into India could trigger a "pain trade" for those currently underweight on the world's fastest-growing major economy.