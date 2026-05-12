Nifty IT Index Plummets 3.5% as Record Low Rupee and $105 Oil Trigger Tech Sell-Off
The IT sector faced a brutal sell-off on Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index crashing over 1,050 points. This 3.58% decline comes as the Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 95.32 against the US Dollar. Persistent foreign fund outflows and a spike in global crude prices to $105 have sparked fears of narrowing margins. Heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, and Persistent Systems led the downward spiral in mid-day trade.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
The Indian IT sector witnessed a massive bloodbath on Tuesday. A perfect storm of a crashing currency and surging energy costs spooked global investors.
The Nifty IT index plummeted 1,051.20 points, or 3.58%, to trade at 28,358.00 by 11:51 IST. The index opened at its day-high of 29,091.05 but faced relentless selling pressure from the opening bell. It touched a low of 28,215.60 as panic gripped the tech corridor.
Rupee Record Low
The Indian Rupee hit a psychological breaking point on Tuesday. It crashed to a fresh record low of 95.32 against the US Dollar. While a weak Rupee traditionally helps exporters, the speed of this fall has caused alarm.
Investors fear that the rapid depreciation reflects deeper economic instability. Rising Brent crude prices, now at $105 per barrel, are draining India's dollar reserves. This volatility makes it difficult for IT firms to project future earnings. It also triggers an immediate exit by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) who are looking to save their dollar-denominated returns.
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Tech Giants Under Fire
The carnage was visible across the top-tier tech firms. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software exporter, saw its shares tumble 4.02%. Infosys followed closely with a 3.80% decline.
Mid-cap players faced even harsher treatment. Persistent Systems emerged as the biggest loser in the index, sliding 4.75%. LTIMindtree (LTM) and Tech Mahindra also faced heavy selling, dropping 4.04% and 3.66% respectively. Even Wipro and HCLTech could not escape the red, losing over 2.8% and 3.3% in the morning session.
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Margin Concerns and Global Headwinds
The primary worry for the sector is a squeeze on profit margins. High inflation in the US and Europe is forcing global clients to cut back on discretionary tech spending.
At the same time, the cost of onsite operations is rising due to the weakened Rupee. If global interest rates stay high for longer, the valuation of Indian IT stocks may undergo further correction. The market is currently seeing a "flight to safety," with capital moving out of high-growth tech stocks and into more stable assets.
FII Selling
Provisional data indicates that foreign investors are in a "sell everything" mode regarding Indian equities. The outflow on Monday reached nearly ₹8,437 crore.
Domestic institutions are trying to buy the dip, but the volume is not enough to stop the slide. Analysts suggest that the Nifty IT index will remain volatile until the Rupee stabilizes and geopolitical tensions in West Asia show signs of cooling. For now, the sentiment remains bearish.