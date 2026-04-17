₹116 Cr Profit in a Tax Crisis: The Strategy Driving VST’s Massive 19% Breakout

While companies are grappling with the Sin Tax shock, VST Industries has turned a tax crisis into a profit. The Radhakishan Damani-backed firm saw its shares hit the upper circuit today as investors digested an "extraordinary" display of operating leverage.

As of 2:15 PM IST, the stock performance across the tobacco pack:

VST Industries: Trading at ₹287.10, up 18.82% (hitting the daily limit).

Godfrey Phillips: Trading at ₹2,228.45, up 4.85%.

ITC Ltd: Trading at ₹307.90, up 1.48%.

1,500 Bps Margin Expansion

What stunned the Street was VST’s operating margin, which surged to 45.65%, the highest in eight quarters, up from just 23% in the previous quarter.

Brokerage houses like Centrum Broking and ICICI Direct have noted that the company successfully offset the higher GST and excise duties through a combination of aggressive pricing and supply chain optimization. By passing on the 20-30% tax hike to consumers without a corresponding drop in volume, VST converted a negative supply shock into a net gain for shareholders.

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Brokerage Verdicts

Centrum Broking: Maintained a "BUY" rating with a target of ₹4,026, citing "exceptional capital efficiency" and a high return on equity (ROE) of 26.4%.

ICICI Direct: Retained a "HOLD" but revised the target price to ₹3,300. It highlighted the "quality of earnings improvement" even as volume headwinds persist in the lower-tier segments.

Institutional Sentiment: Analysts are particularly impressed by the 22.4% QoQ revenue growth (₹456.5 crore), suggesting that the "legal" cigarette market is reclaiming share from the unorganized sector.

Adding to the festive mood for investors, VST Industries announced a final dividend, reinforcing its status as a cash-generating machine. The massive 29% stake held by Radhakishan Damani continues to act as a "stability filter," giving retail investors the confidence to hold through tax volatility.