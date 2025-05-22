Buying a Car? Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Best Car Loan Without the Stress

The hassle of taking a car loan intimidates even the best of us. With the amount of documentation, legal jargon, and the trouble of comparing offers and rates, the process is one anyone would like to avoid. To help you navigate through the process smoothly, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to applying for a car loan.

Check for Eligibility



Before you check which bank offers the best for your situation, it's important to ensure that you are eligible to take up a car loan to begin with. All bank websites have an eligibility section for a car loan. If they do not, call them and enquire. Ask about age, minimum income, employment conditions, and credit scores. If you are eligible to take a loan, even with a few banks, you may move on to the next step.

Finalise the Car



You may have some idea about this, but before taking the loan, you must know which model you plan on purchasing, so you may make your financial and loan decisions accordingly.

Compare Loan Offers



Always compare loan offers among all the banks you are eligible to borrow from. This will help you get a bang for your buck by maximizing your benefits and minimizing your payments. Look out for interest rates, loan tenures, processing fees, and down payments you must make on the bank's website. Compare all of these offers and make your decision accordingly.

To reduce your research time, here is a list of interest rates and loan tenures you can go through.

Necessary Documents



You must submit the necessary documents to the bank before you borrow.

Identity Proof: PAN Card or Aadhar Card

Address Proof: Utility Bills or Rental Agreement

Income Proof: Salary Slips, Bank Statements, or ITRs

Car Quotation from dealers

This will vary depending on what your bank requires.

Application



Apply for the loan once you have chosen your bank and acquired the necessary documents; you may either apply online or offline, at the discretion of the bank.

Loan Processing and Approval



Once the application is completed, the bank will verify your documents and creditworthiness. Once approved, you will receive a sanction letter. Make sure to go through the details of the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure.

Your loan amount is directly disbursed to your car dealer. At this stage, you may be required to pay the down payment.

Repayment



According to your Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) schedule, pay your loan back.