Buying a Car? Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Best Car Loan Without the Stress

The hassle of taking a car loan intimidates even the best of us. With the amount of documentation, legal jargon, and the trouble of comparing offers and rates, the process is one anyone would like to avoid. To help you navigate through the process smoothly, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to applying for a car loan.
Before you check which bank offers the best for your situation, it's important to ensure that you are eligible to take up a car loan to begin with. All bank websites have an eligibility section for a car loan. If they do not, call them and enquire. Ask about age, minimum income, employment conditions, and credit scores. If you are eligible to take a loan, even with a few banks, you may move on to the next step.
You may have some idea about this, but before taking the loan, you must know which model you plan on purchasing, so you may make your financial and loan decisions accordingly.
Always compare loan offers among all the banks you are eligible to borrow from. This will help you get a bang for your buck by maximizing your benefits and minimizing your payments. Look out for interest rates, loan tenures, processing fees, and down payments you must make on the bank's website. Compare all of these offers and make your decision accordingly.
To reduce your research time, here is a list of interest rates and loan tenures you can go through.
Name of the Bank
Interest Rate (p.a.)
Tenure
9.10% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.60% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
9.99% p.a. onwards
Up to 10 years
Up to 7 years
8.45% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
9.40% p.a. onwards (Rack Interest)
Up to 7 years
8.00% p.a. onwards
Up to 5 years
9.10% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
9.35% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.75% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
Contact the bank
Up to 7 years
Up to 7 years
Contact the bank
Up to 8 years
8.88% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
9.00% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
Equitas Small Finance Bank
9.00% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
Up to 7 years
8.40% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
9.40% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
Up to 7 years
10.50% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.75% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.45% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.60% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.50% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
8.35% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
Bandhan Bank
9.47% p.a. onwards
Up to 7 years
You must submit the necessary documents to the bank before you borrow.
Identity Proof: PAN Card or Aadhar Card
Address Proof: Utility Bills or Rental Agreement
Income Proof: Salary Slips, Bank Statements, or ITRs
Car Quotation from dealers
This will vary depending on what your bank requires.
Apply for the loan once you have chosen your bank and acquired the necessary documents; you may either apply online or offline, at the discretion of the bank.
Once the application is completed, the bank will verify your documents and creditworthiness. Once approved, you will receive a sanction letter. Make sure to go through the details of the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure.
Your loan amount is directly disbursed to your car dealer. At this stage, you may be required to pay the down payment.
According to your Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) schedule, pay your loan back.
That’s how easy it is to apply for a car loan, free from legal jargon and complexity. Make sure to track, record, and execute every procedure with utmost detail.
