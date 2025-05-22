com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:30 IST

Buying a Car? Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Best Car Loan Without the Stress

The hassle of taking a car loan intimidates even the best of us - from the amount of documentation, legal jargon to the trouble of comparing offers and rates. To help you navigate through the process smoothly, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to applying for a car loan.

Reported by: Johann Solanki
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Car Loan
Car Loan Application | Image: Sora AI

The hassle of taking a car loan intimidates even the best of us. With the amount of documentation, legal jargon, and the trouble of comparing offers and rates, the process is one anyone would like to avoid. To help you navigate through the process smoothly, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to applying for a car loan.

Check for Eligibility


Before you check which bank offers the best for your situation, it's important to ensure that you are eligible to take up a car loan to begin with. All bank websites have an eligibility section for a car loan. If they do not, call them and enquire. Ask about age, minimum income, employment conditions, and credit scores. If you are eligible to take a loan, even with a few banks, you may move on to the next step.

Finalise the Car


You may have some idea about this, but before taking the loan, you must know which model you plan on purchasing, so you may make your financial and loan decisions accordingly.

Compare Loan Offers


Always compare loan offers among all the banks you are eligible to borrow from. This will help you get a bang for your buck by maximizing your benefits and minimizing your payments. Look out for interest rates, loan tenures, processing fees, and down payments you must make on the bank's website.  Compare all of these offers and make your decision accordingly.
To reduce your research time, here is a list of interest rates and loan tenures you can go through.

Name of the Bank

Interest Rate (p.a.)

Tenure

State Bank of India

9.10% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Indian Overseas Bank

8.60% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

IDFC First Bank

9.99% p.a. onwards

Up to 10 years

Jammu and Kashmir Bank

  1. RLLR + 0.75% p.a. onwards (floating)
  2. RLLR + 0.25% p.a. onwards (fixed)

Up to 7 years

Canara Bank

8.45% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

HDFC Bank 

9.40% p.a. onwards (Rack Interest)

Up to 7 years

IndusInd Bank

8.00% p.a. onwards

Up to 5 years

ICICI Bank

9.10% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Karur Vysya Bank

9.35% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

South Indian Bank

8.75% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Contact the bank

Up to 7 years

IDBI Bank

  1. 8.80% p.a. onwards (floating)
  2. 9.20% p.a. onwards (fixed)

Up to 7 years

Yes Bank

Contact the bank

Up to 8 years

Karnataka Bank

8.88% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Federal Bank of India

9.00% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Equitas Small Finance Bank

9.00% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Punjab National Bank

  1. Floating: 8.50% p.a. onward
  2.  Fixed: 9.50% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Union Bank of India

8.40% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Axis Bank

9.40% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Bank of Baroda

  1. Fixed: 8.80% p.a. onwards
  2. Floating: 9.15% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

10.50% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Bank of India

8.75% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Bank of Maharashtra

8.45% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Central Bank of India

8.60% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Indian Bank

8.50% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

UCO Bank

8.35% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Bandhan Bank

9.47% p.a. onwards

Up to 7 years

Necessary Documents


You must submit the necessary documents to the bank before you borrow. 
Identity Proof: PAN Card or Aadhar Card
Address Proof: Utility Bills or Rental Agreement
Income Proof: Salary Slips, Bank Statements, or ITRs
Car Quotation from dealers

This will vary depending on what your bank requires.

Application 


Apply for the loan once you have chosen your bank and acquired the necessary documents; you may either apply online or offline, at the discretion of the bank.

Loan Processing and Approval


Once the application is completed, the bank will verify your documents and creditworthiness. Once approved, you will receive a sanction letter. Make sure to go through the details of the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure.

Your loan amount is directly disbursed to your car dealer. At this stage, you may be required to pay the down payment.

Repayment


According to your Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) schedule, pay your loan back.

That’s how easy it is to apply for a car loan, free from legal jargon and complexity. Make sure to track, record, and execute every procedure with utmost detail.

Read More: Petrol And Diesel Price Today in India: Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities on May 22, 2025

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:30 IST