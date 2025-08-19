Buying A Home In Mumbai, Delhi Or Bangalore? Affordable Housing Supply Crashes to Just 12%

India’s real estate sector is grappling with a sharp rise in construction costs that threatens to derail affordable housing projects and shrink homebuyer access.

Over the last five years, construction costs have surged by 40%, with a particularly steep rise of 27.3% between 2021 and 2024, according to industry data.



In October 2021, the average cost for Grade A residential projects in tier-1 cities stood at Rs 2,200 per sq. ft. By October 2024, this had jumped to Rs 2,800 per sq. ft.



The burden is heavier in metros like Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bangalore, where construction costs for luxury projects exceed Rs 5,000 per sq. ft., compared to Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 per sq. ft. for affordable housing and Rs 2,000–Rs 2,800 per sq. ft. for mid-range homes.



Rising Input Costs: Labour the Biggest Culprit



Raw Materials

Cement prices fell 15% in the past year but remain 30–57% higher than in 2019. Steel prices dropped just 1% year-on-year, but copper and aluminium saw bigger hikes: copper rose 19% in one year and 91% in five years.



Labour Costs

Labour remains the steepest cost driver, rising 25% in just one year and a staggering 150% since 2019.



Overheads

Additional costs, ranging from approvals and compliance to fuel-driven logistics, have further pushed budgets higher, making real estate construction in India more expensive than ever.



City-Wise Cost Variations in 2025

Mumbai: Affordable Rs 2,500–4,500 | Mid-range Rs 3,500–5,000 | Luxury Rs 5,000+

Delhi NCR: Affordable Rs 2,000–3,500 | Mid-range Rs 3,000–4,500 | Luxury Rs 4,500+

Bangalore: Affordable Rs 1,800–3,200 | Mid-range Rs 2,800–4,000 | Luxury Rs 4,500+

Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune remain slightly cheaper, but costs are rising steadily across these markets as well.

Affordable Housing: From 40% Share to Just 12%

The sharp rise in costs has disproportionately hit the affordable housing segment, which is already extremely price-sensitive.

According to ANAROCK Research, the share of affordable housing in total new launches has plunged from 40% in 2019 to just 12% in H1 2025. Sales share also dipped from 38% in 2019 to 18% in H1 2025.



Even a modest increase of Rs 500–800 per sq. ft. translates to an additional Rs 5–6 lakh burden for buyers, a significant barrier for lower-income households.



Developers’ Dilemma: Margins Under Pressure

Smaller developers in the affordable segment are struggling the most. Thin profit margins prevent them from absorbing input cost shocks, leading to:

Delayed launches or stalled projects

Cutting corners on materials and amenities

Passing costs to buyers through escalation clauses in builder-buyer agreements

In contrast, larger players in the luxury housing space can cushion the blow thanks to wider margins and brand strength.



Tariff Risks Loom Large

The spectre of new import tariffs could worsen the crisis. Key inputs like steel, aluminium, cement, and imported finishes are heavily exposed.

25% tariff - Construction costs may rise 1.5–2.5%

50% tariff - Costs could surge 5% or more, particularly for luxury and commercial projects

Such tariffs could delay project pipelines, especially those dependent on imported fixtures. Developers may increasingly pivot towards local sourcing, but supply chain restructuring will take time.



Policy Relief: GST Reforms Could Ease Burden

The government’s proposed GST rationalisation, particularly cutting cement GST from 28% to 18%, is seen as a potential game-changer.

Affordable housing prices could fall by 2–4%

Mid-range housing could see a 2–3% price reduction

Luxury housing, however, may benefit less since many imported finishes could still attract higher taxes.

Industry experts say restoring input tax credit (ITC) will further ease developer margins and help bring down buyer costs.

The Road Ahead

With residential prices already climbing 9–12% annually due to land scarcity and input inflation, affordability is at risk of slipping further out of reach for millions of homebuyers.

The combination of high construction costs, thin developer margins, and tariff uncertainty has left the affordable housing sector most vulnerable.

