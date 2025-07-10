Buying Home In 2025? Real Estate Developers Are Gearing Up For A Launch Surge Despite Mixed Q1 Sales

Indian real estate developers may have delivered mixed pre-sales performances in the first quarter of FY26, but they're sending a clear message to homebuyers: demand is here to stay, and more homes are on the way.



According to a report by Emkay Global, the residential real estate market saw a mixed bag of Q1 operational updates. While companies like Prestige Estates and Keystone Realtors reported standout pre-sales growth of 3x YoY and +75% YoY respectively, others like Lodha (+10%), Sobha (+11%), and Signatureglobal India (-15%) underwhelmed due to a high base effect or fewer new launches.



However, the overall sentiment remains optimistic. “We expect the laggards to ramp up their performances ahead, given a strong set of launches planned in the coming quarters. Demand continues to remain healthy,” the Emkay report noted.



Strong Starters: Prestige and Keystone Set the Pace

Prestige Estates has already achieved ~45% of its FY26 pre-sales guidance in just one quarter, thanks to a slew of new launches backed by robust buyer interest. Keystone Realtors, which has set a 33% YoY growth target for FY26, is also off to a promising start.



This growth is reflective of broader confidence in the sector. “Healthy footfalls at project sites and traction for newly launched projects in the sector give us confidence that developers will largely meet their FY26 pre-sales guidance,” the report added.



New Launches, Big Bets: Developers Ramp Up Business Development

Even as some firms grappled with slower sales, business development (BD) activity soared across the board in Q1FY26.

Lodha added 5 new projects with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 227 billion, already achieving more than 90% of its full-year BD guidance.

Godrej Properties acquired 5 projects worth Rs 114 billion in GDV.

Keystone surpassed its FY26 BD target by locking in 3 new projects worth Rs 77.3 billion in GDV.

Signatureglobal acquired ~10 acres in Sohna (~0.53 msf of development potential).

Puravankara, in July, was selected to redevelop 8 societies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a Rs 21 billion GDV potential.