BYJU’S 3.0: 'Our Place Is In Classrooms, Not Courtrooms…' — Byju Raveendran Shares His Bold New Vision

After facing tough times, BYJU’S founder Byju Raveendran is ready to start fresh with a new vision — BYJU’S 3.0, according to the ANI Podcast. This next phase is all about going back to what matters: helping students learn better, not fighting legal battles.

Byju says it clearly, “We don’t belong in courtrooms. We belong in classrooms.” The company started with a simple mission — to transform education for students in India and beyond. Now, after facing financial struggles and legal challenges, they want to return to that original goal.

"About BYJU'S 3.0. I am so excited to talk to you about it because we both don't belong in courtrooms. We belong in classrooms. That's where we belong. And these classrooms, being based in India, are our biggest advantage. It's a country where there is so much respect for teachers, so much respect for learning," Raveendran told ANI.

Using AI to Help Teachers, Not Replace Them

One exciting part of BYJU’S 3.0 is how they plan to use technology. Instead of replacing teachers, AI will help make them even better.

Byju told ANI, “Our focus is on using AI to support teachers and make learning more interesting and easier for students.” This means personalised help for students who struggle the most, lifting them step by step.

Learning from Past Mistakes

Byju admitted the company grew too fast, expanding into 21 countries in just a few years. “We made some mistakes trying to grow too quickly,” he said.

But BYJU’S 3.0 will be smarter and more sustainable. The team plans to build with a long-term view, focusing on quality instead of just speed.

A Mission That Stays Strong

Despite the troubles, Byju remains deeply committed. “We owe it to the students, teachers, and employees who trusted us. That’s why we’re not giving up.”

The company will keep its focus on making learning fun and accessible to millions of students.

The Road Ahead

While BYJU’S faces challenges like investor pressures and ongoing court cases, the founder’s optimism shines through.

“We built something extraordinary — from zero to a $20 billion company. That’s not going away. BYJU’S 3.0 will be built on the same mission, but with more flexibility and lessons learned.”

Byju's Co-Founder's Personal Crisis

Byju's co-founder and wife of Byju Raveechandran, Divya Gokulnath, also spoke to ANI. They shared a glimpse into the personal toll of the crisis -- and the values that have kept her family grounded.

"If I have a circle of 10 people, Byju has a circle of 5. It's that close. We don't go out, we don't party, we don't network. For us, it's always been about the company and our family," she said.