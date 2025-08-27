Cabinet Extends PM SVANidhi Scheme Till 2030, Expands Credit Support for Street Vendors

The Union Cabinet has approved the restructuring and extension of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, pushing its lending period from the earlier deadline of December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2030.

The revised scheme carries an outlay of Rs 7,332 crore and aims to cover 1.15 crore beneficiaries, including 50 lakh new entrants.



The scheme, first launched in June 2020 to help street vendors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, will now see an expanded scope and revised loan slabs. Under the new structure, the first tranche loan has been raised to Rs 15,000 (from Rs 10,000) and the second tranche to Rs 25,000 (from Rs 20,000), while the third tranche remains unchanged at Rs 50,000.



Implementation will be shared between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). Banks and financial institutions will facilitate access to loans, including UPI-linked RuPay credit cards for vendors who have repaid their second tranche. The government said the credit card facility is aimed at offering quick access to funds for business and personal needs.