CAIT Calls for Nationwide Boycott of Türkiye and Azerbaijan Over Support to Pakistan

In a sharp response to Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s recent show of support for Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday announced a nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods and trade relations.

The traders’ lobby said it would halt all commercial engagement with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, urging Indian businesses to suspend imports and exports to and from the two countries. The decision comes in the wake of what CAIT termed as "unwarranted support to Pakistan" by both nations amid heightened tensions in the region.

In a statement, CAIT said, “We strongly condemn the diplomatic posture of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which goes against India’s national interest. Indian traders will no longer import goods from these countries, and we will also discourage any kind of business or institutional collaboration going forward.”

The organization, which represents over 8 crore traders across India, has also appealed to Indian exporters, importers, and trade delegations to refrain from engaging with companies or institutions based in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

This move could potentially impact a range of goods including Turkish textiles, furniture, home décor items, confectioneries, and Azerbaijani dry fruits and beverages—products that currently have a presence in Indian markets.

The CAIT’s call aligns with broader sentiments of economic nationalism and is likely to put diplomatic and trade pressure on the two countries. The body has in the past led similar campaigns, including a high-profile boycott of Chinese goods in 2020.

While the Indian government has not issued any official trade restriction against Türkiye or Azerbaijan, the CAIT’s decision may influence importers and consumers in a significant way.