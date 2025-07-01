Can AI Help You Make Lakhs from the Stock Market? Here's What We Found

Updated 1 July 2025 at 17:19 IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword—it’s becoming a key part of how shareholders trade their stocks. From spotting trends to automating trades, AI is helping investors make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly data-driven market.
AI tools use software and algorithms to analyse huge amounts of financial data, news, and market signals. These tools can learn from past trends, make predictions, and even carry out trades on their own—without human intervention.
Also Read: How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Digital Marketing Campaigns | Republic World
AI helps in:
AI isn’t perfect. Some tools work like “black boxes”—you can’t really see how they make decisions. If they’re trained on poor-quality data, they may give wrong signals. AI tools also tend to struggle during sudden events like policy changes or global crises.
SEBI, India’s market regulator, allows the use of AI in trading—but with care. Companies using AI must inform SEBI about their models. The regulator is also working on clearer guidelines to protect investors.
The short answer: AI can help—but it won’t do the work for you. Smart investors are using AI tools to supplement—not replace—their investment approach. It can help with screening stocks, spotting trends early, and staying disciplined. But it’s not a magic wand.
If you're just getting started, it’s best to test the waters slowly. Understand how a tool works, ask questions, and avoid anything that promises guaranteed returns. AI can sharpen your edge, but it can’t eliminate risk.
AI tools can be useful for retail investors—but they should be used with caution. Make sure you understand how the tool works, start with small investments, and don’t rely on AI alone. Use it as a guide, not a replacement for your own research or expert advice.
Published 1 July 2025 at 17:19 IST