Can AI Help You Make Lakhs from the Stock Market? Here's What We Found

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword—it’s becoming a key part of how shareholders trade their stocks. From spotting trends to automating trades, AI is helping investors make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly data-driven market.

What are those AI tools?

AI tools use software and algorithms to analyse huge amounts of financial data, news, and market signals. These tools can learn from past trends, make predictions, and even carry out trades on their own—without human intervention.

Why Are Investors Using AI?

AI helps in:

Speed: It can process data in seconds. Unbiased decisions: It removes emotion from trading. Customization: It tailors advice to your risk appetite. Better accuracy: It can identify patterns missed by humans.

Is it Foolproof?

AI isn’t perfect. Some tools work like “black boxes”—you can’t really see how they make decisions. If they’re trained on poor-quality data, they may give wrong signals. AI tools also tend to struggle during sudden events like policy changes or global crises.

What’s market regulator's view?

SEBI, India’s market regulator, allows the use of AI in trading—but with care. Companies using AI must inform SEBI about their models. The regulator is also working on clearer guidelines to protect investors.

Can you earn lakhs with AI tools?

The short answer: AI can help—but it won’t do the work for you. Smart investors are using AI tools to supplement—not replace—their investment approach. It can help with screening stocks, spotting trends early, and staying disciplined. But it’s not a magic wand.

If you're just getting started, it’s best to test the waters slowly. Understand how a tool works, ask questions, and avoid anything that promises guaranteed returns. AI can sharpen your edge, but it can’t eliminate risk.

Should You Use AI Tools?