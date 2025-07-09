Can Auto Sales Really Decide the Fate of NBFCs? Emkay Breaks It Down

A steady rise in vehicle sales could play a key role in driving long-term growth for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the insurance sector, according to a recent report by brokerage firm Emkay Research.

The report notes that challenges in microfinance institutions (MFIs) and unsecured personal loans (PLs) are mostly behind us. Now, the focus has shifted to how quickly the automobile sector can bounce back to support continued recovery.

“There’s broad agreement that the stress in MFIs and unsecured PLs is largely behind us. Now, all eyes are on vehicle sales as a necessary trigger for sustained growth,” Emkay stated.

Although regulatory changes have created some short-term uncertainty — particularly in capital market-linked financial stocks — Emkay remains positive about the long-term prospects of the NBFC, insurance, and capital market segments. That said, recent stock market gains may have already factored in expectations of a recovery in the second half of FY25, which could limit further short-term upside.

In the insurance sector, both life and general insurers started FY26 with low expectations. Emkay attributes this to a combination of stricter regulations, strong equity market performance that boosted ULIP (unit-linked insurance plans) returns in the first quarter, and the absence of a Motor Third-Party (TP) premium hike. As a result, the sector’s muted performance in Q1 was not unexpected.

NBFCs, meanwhile, were expected to benefit from regulatory reforms in the second half of the year. Analysts had also hoped that credit costs would improve compared to last year, when Q1 was hit by extreme heat and election-related disruptions.

However, the reality has been different. Data and company updates suggest that credit costs remain high and are close to last year’s levels. This has been disappointing for investors and analysts who were anticipating stronger improvements this year.