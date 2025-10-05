Can Bhubaneshwar's NaMo Lab Turn Catalyst For Bharat's Semiconductor Ecosystem?

As part of India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem, the new NaMo Semiconductor Lab in Bhubaneshwar is expected to foster semiconductor research and skilling while promoting Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives.

The NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT Bhubaneswar will be funded under the MPLAD Scheme. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 4.95 crore, which is earmarked for equipment and Rs 35 lakh for software.

This centre is also expected to aid in developing talent for the chip manufacturing and packaging units coming up across Bharat.

India is not only home to 20 per cent of global chip design talent but has also recently developed its first 'Made in India’ chips from a pilot line, which was presented to PM Narendra Modi in September.

The focus of Bharat's is now at enhancing product development, expanding service capabilities, and strengthening the skill development sector, with the aim of building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

Students of 295 universities across the country are using the latest EDA tools provided by the industry with 28 student-designed chips from 20 institutes have been taped out at SCL Mohali.

Why IIT Bhubaneswar?

Odisha has recently received approval for two semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission. One of these is an integrated facility for Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based compound semiconductors. The second is an advanced 3D glass packaging facility, as per Ministry of Electronics & IT.