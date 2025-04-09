Can You Use Aadhaar Without the Card Now? Here's How

The government is preparing to roll out a new Aadhaar application that will do away with the requirement for carrying physical or photocopied Aadhaar cards. The application is being created by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and was announced by Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw .

Posting the update on social media platform X, Vaishnaw wrote:

“Now with a simple tap, users can only share the required data, having full control over their personal information – New Aadhaar App (beta testing). Aadhaar verification made as easy as paying through UPI. No more scanned & printed copies."

Face Authentication: A Key Feature

One of the significant improvements in the new app is the incorporation of Aadhaar Face Authentication. The UIDAI states that this facility is already picking up pace and is registering more than 15 crore transactions per month across industries.

The app provides users with full autonomy over their information. Aadhaar information will be shared only with the user's permission, and the process will be entirely secure and digital. Identity verification will be fast and convenient by just scanning a QR code or through a requesting application.

App: Beta Testing Before Nationwide Launch

The new app, which is in beta testing now, will have a new-age interface and sophisticated tools such as facial recognition and QR code scanning. This will enable users to digitally authenticate their identity anywhere, anytime — at hotels, stores, or while travelling.