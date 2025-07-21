Can’t Find Your Aadhaar Number? Here's the Easiest Way to Get It Back Online

If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card and number then it can make you worry, especially since it is needed for important services like bank KYC, income tax return filing, or seeking government schemes. But the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) makes it easier for you to retrieve your Aadhaar number or enrolment ID (EID) within a matter of seconds using your registered mobile number or email.

How Can You Retrieve Your Aadhaar Number?

If you have lost your Aadhaar number, you need to visit the official website of UIDAI (uidai.gov.in) and select the "Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID" service.

After this you will be asked to enter your full name, registered mobile number or email id, and security captcha.

Once you have verified the OTP received on your mobile number or your email, you will receive your Aadhaar number (UID) or enrolment ID (EID) by SMS or email, depending upon your option.

What Happens If Your Number Is Not Registered?

In case your phone number is not registered and linked with your Aadhaar, you will not be able to avail the facility for the online retrieval of Aadhaar.

In this case, you'll also need to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or enrollment center which is designated by the government closest to you to modify or update your mobile number.