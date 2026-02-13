Capgemini CEO Dismisses Calls For Full European Tech Autonomy

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat on Friday dismissed calls for a total technological sovereignty in Europe, at a time when fraying transatlantic relations have stoked concerns about the region's dependence on U.S. tech majors.

The French IT services group, which serves government agencies, critical-infrastructure operators and large regulated enterprises, is positioning itself as a bridge between Brussels' sovereignty ambitions and the reality of U.S.-dominated cloud infrastructure.

The balancing act reflects a central tension in European tech policy: how to build a fully autonomous technology stack to reduce dependence on American giants like Amazon, Google and Microsoft? "There is no such thing as absolute sovereignty," Ezzat told journalists in a post-earnings call. "Nobody has it, because no one has sovereignty over the entire value chain required to deliver services."

Ezzat, who chairs the digital working group at the European Round Table for Industry, said he had been discussing the issue with the European Commission in Brussels and at Davos, and that the Commission largely shared his views.

He said digital autonomy follows a four-layer framework of data, operations, regulation and technology, and the current talks focus on finding the right balance between sovereignty requirements and enabling businesses to adopt artificial intelligence technology to remain globally competitive.

On the first three levels, Europe already has independence, but the dominance of U.S. Big Tech means there is no complete independence on a technological level, Ezzat added.

Rather than pursue full autonomy, he said European nations should be seeking "the right sovereignty solution based on the use case, the client environment, the government".

Partnerships with European AI firms like France-based Mistral are examples of this gradual progress, Ezzat said.