CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage III Restrictions Across NCR as Air Quality Improves

New Delhi, Nov 26 — The Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Wednesday revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, citing sustained improvement in air quality over the past few days.

The decision follows a review meeting where the Sub-Committee examined the current pollution levels and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 327 on Wednesday — in the ‘Very Poor’ category but below the ‘Severe’ threshold that triggers Stage III restrictions.

“The AQI of Delhi has been improving since the last few days. Forecasts also indicate that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ range in the coming days,” the order stated.

With Stage III now lifted, all measures that were part of that category — including severe curbs on construction and demolition activities, restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, curbs on diesel goods carriers entering Delhi, and closure of stone crushers and mining operations — stand withdrawn.

However, CAQM stressed that restrictions already in force under Stage I (‘Poor’) and Stage II (‘Very Poor’) will continue to apply across the NCR. Agencies have been directed to intensify enforcement of dust-control norms, municipal solid waste management, mechanised road cleaning, and traffic measures to ensure pollution levels do not slip back into the ‘Severe’ zone.

Importantly, project sites that were individually shut for violations under earlier orders will not be allowed to resume operations without explicit clearance from the Commission.

While easing restrictions, CAQM cautioned that winter conditions remain unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. It urged citizens to strictly follow the preventive steps listed under the GRAP citizen charter, including avoiding waste burning, minimising private vehicle use, complying with PUC norms, and reporting pollution violations through official grievance apps.