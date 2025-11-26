CCEA Approves Rs 2,781 Crore Multitracking Railway Projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two multitracking projects of the Ministry of Railways covering four districts across Maharashtra and Gujarat. The projects, costing about Rs 2,781 crore, will add nearly 224 kilometres to the existing railway network, according to an official press release issued by the CCEA.

The first project involves doubling of the Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus line spanning 141 kilometres, while the second project covers construction of the 3rd and 4th lines between Badlapur and Karjat in Maharashtra, a stretch of 32 kilometres. Both projects are designed to enhance line capacity, improve mobility, and ensure more reliable and efficient railway services.

"The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," the release said.

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects focus on strengthening multi-modal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency through coordinated planning and stakeholder engagement. Once completed, they are expected to provide smoother movement of people, goods, and services across the western railway corridor.

The two multitracking projects will benefit approximately 585 villages with a combined population of about 32 lakh. The doubling of the Kanalus-Okha line is particularly expected to improve access to the Dwarkadhish temple, one of India's major pilgrimage centres, thereby boosting connectivity and development in the Saurashtra region.

In Maharashtra, the Badlapur-Karjat section forms a crucial part of the Mumbai suburban corridor. The addition of two more lines will help ease congestion, meet future passenger demand, and improve connectivity to the southern parts of the country. This section is also vital for freight movement, carrying key commodities such as coal, salt, cement, petroleum products, and containers.

The Railway Ministry stated that these capacity expansion works will enable additional freight traffic of about 18 million tonnes per annum. As an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transport, the Railways expect the project to contribute to reducing oil imports by nearly 3 crore litres and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 16 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting around 64 lakh trees.